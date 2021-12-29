Dhanush Starrer Atrangi Re Becomes Most Watched Film on Disney+Hotstar

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan starrer romantic drama Atrangi Re, which released on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar on December 24, saw the biggest opening. The Anand L Rai directorial has become the ‘most watched’ film on the platform. The film has garnered massive viewership with a high rating of 7.1 on IMDb.

Atrangi Re has garnered the highest opening day viewership on Disney+Hotstar compared to any other film on the online streaming platform. Akshay Kumar also plays an important role in Atrangi re. Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii and Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal starrer Hungama 2 used to top the charts in terms of viewership and now Atrangi Re has beat it.

Atrangi Re has been produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions. Legendary composer AR Rahman has given the music while the story is written by Himanshu Sharma. Akshay Kumar is playing a larger than life role in this movie. The story revolves around the forced marriage of Rinku, played by Sara Ali Khan to Vishu, played by Dhanush. Rinku is in love with Sajjad. Akshay Kumar portrays the character of Sajjad. Sara Ali Khan is being appreciated for her role in the film.

The Tamil version of Atrangi Re was also released with a different name Galatta Kalyanam on Disney + Hotstar.

Another Tamil action drama Karnan starring Dhanush was also released in 2021 on the OTT platform. Karnan could not do good business at the box office after its release in theatres due to the disruptions caused by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

