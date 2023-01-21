Dhanush-Starrer Captain Miller's Shooting Resumes After Month-Long Break

Tamil actor Dhanush went international in a grand manner last year with an important role in The Gray Man, directed by Russo Brothers of Avengers Endgame fame. He shared screen space with the likes of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in the film, and received a lot of applause. After a successful international stint, Dhanush is back to his home ground. He is currently busy with the upcoming Tamil film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The cast and crew of the film have now resumed shooting after a month-long break.

Dhanush and the other cast of Captain Miller had earlier wrapped up a schedule in December last year, after which the team took a break to enjoy the festivities of Christmas, New Year and Pongal. After Pongal, the second schedule of the movie began, with filming in Courtallam, Tamil Nadu.

Captain Miller is said to be set in the 1930s and 1940s. A set has been made in the forests of Tenkasi district for this film. The period thriller also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sandeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Shiva Rajkumar and John Kokkan in pivotal roles. They will join the shoot in the coming days. Earlier the first look poster of Captain Miller was released, which received a warm reception from fans.

Recently, it has been announced that Sun Pictures will be producing the actor’s 50th film. The announcement about this development was made on their social media handle. Dhanush’s 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam was also bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Tentatively titled D50, the poster of the film was unveiled a few days ago. More updates about the film will be out soon. It is touted to be a gangster drama.

