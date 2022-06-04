Dhanush Starrer Naane Varuven’s Digital Rights Sold For Rs 24 Crore

Tamil superstar Dhanush is now busy with his upcoming film Naane Varuven. The shooting of the movie has been completed and the post-production work of the movie is in progress. Dhanush fans are waiting with great anticipation for this Selvaraghavan directorial. Now reports emerge that the digital rights of the movie have been sold for Rs 24 crore.

According to reports, Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital rights for the upcoming comedy drama. The digital rights for Dhanush’s latest release Maaran was sold for Rs 9 crore. The actor’s fans are delighted that the digital rights of Naane Varuven have been sold for Rs 24 crore even after Maaran’s failure.

Naane Varuven narrates the story of two look-alike individuals. Apart from Dhanush, actors Yogi Babu and Indhuja Ravichandran are there in Naane Varuven. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for Naane Varuven. Arvind Krishna has handled the cinematography of Naane Varuven. Prasanna GK has handled the editing for this film.

Advertisement

Bankrolled by V Creations, a major portion of Naane Varuven has been shot in Ooty. Naane Varuven marks the collaboration of brothers, director Selvaraghavan and Dhanush after 10 years. Their last film together was Mayakkam Enna.

Mayakkam Enna narrated the love story of Karthik and Yamini. Mayakkam Enna was a big hit and it received several awards. Dhanush, Richa Langella, Sunder Ramu, Pooja Balu and others were a part of this film.

Besides Naane Varuven, Dhanush has many projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Sir written and directed by Venky Atluri. He is also working in an yet to be titled film written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. Dhanush will also be a part of Aayirathil Oruvan 2, Vaal Natchathiram, Thiruchitrambalam and PudhuPettai 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.