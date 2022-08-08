Dhanush Starrer Thiruchitrambalam Trailer Receives Positive Reviews On Twitter

The trailer of Tamil superstar Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam is out and it’s getting a tremendous response. This is going to be Dhanush’s third film of Dhanush this year after Maaran and The Gray Man. The trailer of the movie was released on August 7 and it has already garnered over 3.2 million views on YouTube.

The film, directed by Mithran Jawahar, also stars Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Prakash Raj in important roles. The film will be released in theatres on August 18.

The two-minute teaser shows Dhanush’s character named Pazham. Dhanush plays the role of a delivery boy in the movie. He and his grandfather, portrayed by Bhrathiraja, appear to share the same name, while his father, played by Prakash Raj, is a police officer. Nithya Menen plays his childhood friend, who supports him in all situations, including his love relationships with Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashi Khanna.

The film is the fourth collaboration between actor Dhanush and filmmaker Mithran Jawahar. The duo previously collaborated on Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.

Dhanush fans were quick to praise the trailer of the movie. One user predicted that the movie will become a great hit by saying, “If the feel good factor and the Life of Pazham connects like Life of Raghuvaran did.. then the film will become a Big Hit."

Another fan commented, “Refreshing Trailer. Dhanush as a Middle-Class Boy. Nithya Menen – Raashi Khanna as Female Leads. An Emotion b/w Son and Dad. Pazham is an emotion. Positive vibes throughout the film. August 18 Grand Release."

A third user shared his thoughts about looking forward to the release of the movie. He said, “Thiruchitrambalam Trailer Looks like a fun-filled Entertainer on the way. The Boy Next door Dhanush is back. Looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently stated that he is a part of The Gray Man’s growing world. He shared an audio sample in which his character Avik San warns Six (Ryan Reynolds) to get out of his way. This confirms Dhanush’s involvement in the sequel to The Gray Man.

