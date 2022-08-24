Dhanush-Starrer Vaathi Gets A Release Date

Tamil star Dhanush needs no introduction. The profound actor, who has charmed us with his brilliant characters in films like Atrangi Re, Raanjhana, Vada Chennai, and Jagame Thandhiram, is widely loved by fans from all over the world. The talented actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vaathi.

The teaser of the action drama has already grabbed the eyeballs of netizens and now, fans are eagerly waiting for the date of release. However, it seems that some great news is just round the corner.

Popular Tamil film financier and producer, Anbuch Chezhiyan, who previously obtained the publishing rights of Tamil Nadu, has now acquired the rights of Dhanush-starrer Vaathi from another Telegu producer.

Further, the makers of the film have decided that the Vaathi is scheduled to release in Tamil and Telugu on December 9 this year.

Helmed by Venky Atluri, Vaathi is produced by Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments while the music is composed by Tamil composer GV Prakash. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Samyukta Menon as the lead actress. Sai Kumar, and Tanikella Bharani are also an important part of the film.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Thiruchitrambalam starring Nithya Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rashi Khanna, and Prakash Jha.

He was also a major part of Netflix’s The Grey Man featuring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in pivotal roles. He received plenty of critical acclaim for the film and viewers were amazed to watch him in a different avatar altogether.

Dhanush will next be seen in director Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven and Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller.

