The latest release of Tamil star Dhanush, Vaathi, was a box office success. The Telugu version of the movie was titled Sir. The social drama, directed by Venky Atluri, speaks volumes on the importance of education, with a major emphasis on the privatisation of academic institutions. Vaathi has resonated with the audiences with the film’s powerful plot and superb performances by Dhanush and other actors, leaving a mark on the cine-goers.

Vaathi has also caught the attention of renowned stars from the film fraternity. Recently, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who watched the film, was all praises for the movie’s production house — Sithara Entertainments production. A picture shared on Twitter by Sithara Entertainments proves the same.

Expressing their gratitude to Nandamuri Balakrishna, the production company dropped a picture with the actor, penning a heartwarming note. “Thank you Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu for your hearty appreciation after watching Sir movie. We are thrilled to receive such love from you, sir. We are overjoyed by your gesture and it means a lot to us," read the tweet.

The picture captured Nandamuri Balakrishna, dressed in a cream-coloured kurta, posing for a click with Venky Atluri and producer Naga Vamsi. The director donned a dark-blue chequered shirt, the producer sported a casual look, wearing a blue polo T-shirt. The background of the image portrayed a vintage poster of Vaathi. The words inscribed in it read, “Thank you NBK Garu for the appreciation."

The photo has grabbed the eyeballs of the Twitter population who marked their presence in the comments. While some showered praises on Vaathi, others hailed Nandamuri Balakrishna as “Jai Balayya."

Nandamuri Balakrishna is not the only person to have lauded Vaathi. Earlier, Tamil actor-director Bharathiraja also praised the film. As per a report by The New Indian Express, Bharathiraja opened up on what he most liked about the film. He claimed that Vaathi stood out because it steered clear from serving just entertainment to the masses and instead focused more on the “importance of education."

“In my film career, I’ve seen a lot of milestones. A few things have stunned me. One such film is Vaathi/Sir. I’m watching a lot of films. This is a special one, as I’m part of it. Films should be useful to people, more than entertainment. Vaathi stresses the importance of education," shared Bharatiraja in a press statement.

Vaathi, which was released on February 17, revolves around the struggles of a man who puts up a fight against the privatisation of educational centres. Earlier, Venky Atluri revealed how the film was based on his own childhood experiences.

