Dhanush Summoned by Madras High Court in Paternity Case, Details Inside

Actor Dhanush has been summoned by the Madras High Court in the paternity case, as reported by ETimes. For the uninitiated, in 2016 an elderly couple - Kathiresan and Meenakshi - had filed a petition in the magistrate’s court in Melur in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu claiming that the actor was their son and that he ran away when he was in class 11 to pursue a career in acting.

In 2017, the Madurai Bench of the Madurai High Court quashed charges against the actor in the paternity row case.

The Ranjhaana actor was reportedly summonsed after Kathiresan moved the court claiming that Dhanush had submitted forged documents of the paternity test. The man who claims to be his original father filed an appeal asking the court to quash the order which was passed in 2020, as reported by ETimes. The order had dismissed the case stating that there was no document to prove that the documents were forged by Dhanush.

In the past, the couple had even submitted Dhanush’s birth certificate, class 10 certificate and physical identification proof. Dhanush had approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to set aside the proceedings in the magistrate’s court saying that the case was aimed at extracting money from him.

On February 28, 2017, Madurai Bench ordered the actor to appear before it to check the couple’s identification marks claim. Dhanush was examined by the Madurai Medical College to check if the identification marks matched. The actor refused a DNA test.

The report was submitted before the court refuting the couple’s claim. The report, however, added that it’s possible to remove superficial moles using laser technology but scars can’t be removed.

