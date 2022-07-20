Dhanush Takes Veshti International, Wears South Indian Outfit For Gray Man Premiere With Russo Brothers

Dhanush, we bow down to you! The actor, better known for his Tamil movies, is all set to appear in the international film The Gray Man. He plays a pivotal role in the Hollywood movie that stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas in the lead. The Russo Brothers’ directorial has the world’s attention and Dhanush took this opportunity to educate the world a little about Veshti.

The actor stepped out on the red carpet of The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday wearing the traditional South Indian outfit which stole the limelight. The actor humbly posed with the Russo Brothers and other guests at the event for the cameras. The unexpected choice of outfit is bound to garner positive reactions from his fans in India.

Meanwhile, the Russo Brothers were seen wearing suits for the event. Joe Russo dressed up in a grey blazer, blue pants, and white shirt, Anthony Russo was seen wearing a pair of grey pants and a maroon blazer.

Dhanush sported a starkly different outfit when he attended the world premiere of the film in LA a few days ago. The actor was seen dressed up in a crisp suit for the occasion. He was joined by his sons, Linga and Yathra sported blazers for the screening.

Sharing the pictures, Dhanush wrote, “When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you ❤❤❤ At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga."

For the unversed, Dhanush plays a pivotal role in The Gray Man. The actor featured in the trailer released a few weeks ago and has prompted Russo Brothers’ upcoming visit to India. In a video message that was posted by Netflix India on Youtube, the Russo Brothers said, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon."

Dhanush also recently spoke about his experience of working on The Gray Man. He said, “It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace, and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

