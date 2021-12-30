Dhanush to Collaborate With Arun Matheswaran for a Gangster Drama

Arun Matheswaran’s second film after Rocky will be released in January 2022. His first film was a huge box office success and had a great response from the audience. According to reports, the film, which stars Tamil star Dhanush, has a gangster-based story set in the 1950s.

Dhanush is gearing up for the shoot of the untitled movie, which will be his 47th film. The filming for the movie is all set to start in May 2022. The movie is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, which has previously produced Maran, which had also starred Dhanush.

According to reports, the story is set in the 1950s and has a gangster backdrop. This is vastly different from any of the roles Dhanush had ever played before. According to reports, the makers are still selecting the actors for the other roles. Santosh Narayanan is composing the music for this movie. Narayanan has earlier composed music for the Dhanush starrer movies such as Vadachennai, Kodi, Karnan and Jagame Tantram. Arun Matheswaran’s next movie will be their fifth project together.

Advertisement

Sources say that this gangster movie is going to be much more violent than Arjun’s debut movie Rocky. Both Matheswaran and Dhanush tweeted about this movie earlier.

“Yes. The speculations are true. I am that fortunate actor who bagged ArunMatheswaran’s next directorial. More details soon," tweeted Dhanush on December 24 confirming his collaboration with the filmmaker.

Responding to Dhanush Arun tweeted, “ I am the fortunate one here. Looking forward to the big journey."

Advertisement

Atrangi Re, the latest film of Dhanush with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan as the co-stars is getting a good response from the audience and the film is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.