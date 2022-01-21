Dhanush to Collaborate With Pushpa Director Sukumar Next; Announcement Soon

Actor Dhanush, who is currently shooting for his bilingual film Vaathi, has reportedly signed a film with director Sukumar, who helmed Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Dhanush is reportedly impressed with the storyline of the film. He has even agreed to be part of the project. This will be the first collaboration between Dhanush and Sukumar and an official announcement will be made soon. Both of them are having several projects in the pipeline and currently working on their respective films.

According to reports, the untitled project marking the first collaboration between Sukumar and Dhanush will go on floors next year. Both have a very busy schedule in the next weeks and months. However, the announcement is expected next month.

Dhanush has completed his schedule for his Hollywood film The Gray Man. The Russo Brothers directorial will be released on Netflix very soon. Currently, he is busy shooting for Vaathi directed by Venky Atluri. The film also stars Samyuktha Menon alongside Dhanush.

He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Maaran directed by Karthick Naren. The film will premiere on OTT in February 2022. Malavika Mohanan will be playing the female lead role in the film. Dhanush is playing the titular character Maaran, an investigative journalist in the movie.

Dhanush also has Naanre Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam lined up. He was last seen in the Atrangi Re film. The film helmed by Aanand L Rai also had Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Meanwhile, director Sukumar is currently finalising the script for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa: The Rule will go on floors by March 2022. Following this, director Sukumar will start working on his upcoming projects with actors Vijay Devarkonda and Ram Charan.

