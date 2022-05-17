Dhanush To Return To The Big Screen With Two Mega Releases in July, Know More

Superstar Dhanush is one of the most popular pan-India actors, and he has two big releases lined up for July. Mithran Jawahar’s Thiruchitrambalam starring Dhanush, Nithya Menen and Prakash Raj, will hit the theatres on July 1. The family drama is the fourth project Dhanush and filmmaker Mithran Jawahar have collaborated for.

Thiruchitrambalam is being produced by Sun Pictures and is being released by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. This is an important film for Dhanush since his last two films, Maaran and Atrangi Re, failed to impress both critics and the audience.

Dhanush will also be making his debut in Hollywood with the big-budget action-thriller, The Gray Man. The film is directed by the Russo brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame. The Gray Man has a stellar star cast featuring some of the biggest names of Hollywood including, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

Advertisement

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Ryan Gosling. The film will release on Netflix on July 22. However, die-hard fans of Dhanush are disappointed because they believe that the film deserved a theatrical release.

Fans of Dhanush are hoping that Thiruchitrambalam will revive Dhanush’s career in the film industry. At the same time, they hope that The Gray Man will establish Dhanush as a global star.

After these two movies, Dhanush will feature in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven and Venky Atluri’s Vaathi. Vaathi has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.