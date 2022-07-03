Dhanush Unveils Teaser of Next Film Captain Miller, Says 'This is Going to Be Exciting'

Actor Dhanush recently unveiled the title of his upcoming film with director Arun Matheswaran. Releasing the teaser video, he announced Captain Miller, a period film set in the 1930s-40s. The teaser shows the superstar riding a bike with his face covered with a scarf. He carried a gun with him. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “This is going to be very very exciting. Super thrilled about captain Miller." The movie, to be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Watch it here:

Advertisement

Captain Miller is presented by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. The film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. Director Arun Matheswaran has made some critically acclaimed movies and Sathya Jyothi Films is credited with setting benchmarks in the Tamil movie industry.

Madhan Karky, who worked for films such as the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, ‘RRR’ and ‘Pushpa’, is penning the dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie. The other technicians include GV Prakash Kumar scoring music, Shreyaas Krishna handling cinematography, Nagooran taking care of editing, while T. Ramalingam is the art director.

Producer T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films said in a statement: “I am elated to announce our prestigious project ‘Captain Miller’, which I strongly believe will be one among the promising movies made at a grand scale from our production house. Working with iconic actor Dhanush has always been a great pleasure as our previous collaborations have been successful.

Advertisement

“When Arun Matheswaran narrated the script to me and Dhanush, both of us were excited, and wanted to materialize in a grand scale. I have always admired the director Arun’s unconventional thinking and maverick filmmaking methodologies to deliver exceptional movies are extraordinary. When he narrated the script, I was immensely impressed with his idea, and his engrossing screenwriting.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the Netflix film The Gray Man. The film, also starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas will release on July 22nd.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.