Dhanush Wishes to Remake Amitabh Bachchan's Sharaabi: 'That's Very Challenging Role'

Dhanush is the face of the new wave in Tamil cinema that’s transcending to pan-India acceptability courtesy of streaming platforms’ power reach. The versatile star has expressed his hunger for screen adventures multiple times and has found himself being blessed with love from the audience. Having spent almost half of his life pushing boundaries as one of Tamil cinema’s most unlikely heroes, Dhanush is all set to star in his third Hindi film, Atrangi Re.

Speaking to ETimes, Dhanush shared his experience of working with co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar and uniting with director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa(2013).

When asked if makers in Southern languages take inspiration from Hindi films to remake, Dhanush said, “Good content could be made everywhere." He wanted to make Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun but couldn’t get hold of the rights.

Which Hindi film would he want to remake today? Dhanush answered, “Amit ji’s (Amitabh Bachchan) film ‘Sharaabi’. That’s a very challenging role and I’d like to take up that challenge."

He met Aanand L Rai for the first time in Kolkata where the filmmaker reached to talk to the actor. Speaking of the film and his bond with Aanand, he said, ‘Raanjhanaa’ gave me a lot of things and I found a beautiful human being."

Known as self-effacing and down-to-earth, Dhanush’s real-life personality is of a nice guy. However, when needed and the camera turns on, he shape-shifts into a super force and can become the angriest young man in Indian cinema. He has a stellar body of work in Kollywood and would like to do more Hindi films. “I am looking for interesting stories. I am interested in all genres,"said Dhanush.

Dhanush’s raw appeal and relatability are his vital strengths. The actor has a fanatical fandom in the Tamil culture. He is still known as “that guy who sang Kolaveri Di," outside his native turf. Given his tryst with stardom started with the iconic Kolaveri Di, will Dhanush return to making music again? Dhanush is only planning to listen to music at the moment.

After promotions of Atrangi Re, Dhanush will resume filming for his upcoming Tamil film ‘Naane Varuven’ in Chennai. Atrangi Re will release on the Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

