Dhanush Wraps Up Brother Selvaraghavan's Film Naane Varuven, Posts a Beautiful Picture

Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil drama Naane Varuven is making noise for all the right reasons. After all, the movie has reunited the actor with his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan and Yuvan Shankar Raja after a long time. Dropping the big news on his Twitter account, Dhanush, on Monday, revealed that he has wrapped up the shooting of Naane Varuven. The Raanjhanaa actor made the announcement while posting an enchanting monochrome picture, in which he can be seen sitting on the hood of a car.

Dhanush wrote in the caption, “And it’s a wrap Naane Varuven. He is coming,” and ended the caption with a bow and arrow emoticon. As per speculation making rounds of the internet, fans will witness Dhanush in two roles in his upcoming film, which is expected to hit the theatres later this year. An announcement about the exact dates of release is expected to be made soon. The film is touted to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer. Apart from Dhanush, the action thriller features Indhuja Ravichandran in the lead role with Yogi Babu, Elli AvrRam, and actor Prabhu in prominent roles.

The upcoming film went on floors in 2021 and majority of the film was shot in Ooty. In addition, Naane Varuven is tipped to be an action-thriller about two look-alikes. Before Naane Varuven, the siblings worked together in Mayakkam Enna, Thulluvadho Illamai, and Pudhupettai. It might be interesting to know that a month after Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted their ways, Dhanush dropped a picture with his elder son Yatra and while taking it to the captions he dropped Naane Varuven as a hashtag.

And looking at the picture, it appears that father and son spent some quality time on the sets of the film.

