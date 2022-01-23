Dhanush's Brother, Director Selvaraghavan, Tests Positive for Covid-19, Shares Update on Twitter

Well known director Selvaraghavan, who is also the brother of actor Dhanush, on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, Selvaraghavan said: “Good morning. I have just tested positive today for Covid-19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last two to three days, kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing. Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe."

It was only on Saturday that Selvaraghavan’s wife, Gitanjali, had announced that she had tested positive for Covid.

“My achy breaky heada. Isolation day 2. Dear God, When I said help me get rid of all negativity in my life this year, I did not mean this. I will happily take any number of negatives in my covid tests. Yours sincerely, Gitanjali," she said.

Meanwhile, Dhanush who is always in the news for his great acting skills and humility has been making the headlines for a different reason. He recently announced separation from his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marital bliss. On January 17, the estranged couple took to social media to announce this heartbreaking news to their fans. The statement shared by the Raanjhana actor on Twitter read, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate."

It continued, “Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have two sons- Yatra and Linga who they welcomed in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

(With IANS inputs)

