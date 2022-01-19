Dhanush's Father on Actor's Split from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth: 'It's Not Divorce But Family Quarrel'

South star Dhanush and his filmmaker wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage. They announced their separation through a joint statement on Monday night, January 17. However, Dhanush’s father, Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja has simply termed the estranged couple’s separation as “a family quarrel" and denied rumours which claimed the duo was heading for a divorce.

Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. Dhanush, 38, and Aishwaryaa, 40, shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts.

“Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.

“Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter. Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: “No caption needed only your understanding n your love necessary!"

However, Kasthuri Raja, in an interview with Dailythandhi newspaper, said that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s split has taken place only because of disagreement. It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple. Apparently, this is not a divorce, the director said.

“Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice," Kasthuri Raja added.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa worked together in 3, which marked the latter’s directorial debut. The psychological thriller also featured Dhanush’s popular song called ‘Kolaveri Di,’ which became an internet sensation.

