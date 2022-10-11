Dhanush’s Father Reacts to His and Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s patch-up rumours, Karan Johar Quits Twitter

Dhanush’s father, veteran director Kasthuri Raja, has reacted to the rumours of his patch-up with Aishwarya Rajinikanth. During an interview on YouTube channel of Tamil-language weekly magazine Ananda Vikatan, Kasthuri was asked about the speculations surrounding Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s alleged patch-up. Kasthuri Raja refused to directly address the question but said that he and his wife just wanted their children to ‘be happy’.

Filmmaker Karan Johar officially quits Twitter. KJo took to Twitter and announced that he is leaving the platform. While it is unclear what prompted his decision to quit, he said that he is ‘making space for positive energies’ and leaving the social media platform is just one of the many steps he is taking.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surprised fans by announcing that they’ve welcomed twin boys. The news sparked rumours of the couple opting for surrogacy. However, Nayanthara and Vignesh are yet to address these claims. While fans wait for more details from the couple, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the state government will be looking into it.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ponniyin Selvan 1 aka PS1 is gearing up for the Rs 400 crore club. the film, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others, needs only Rs 21 crore to enter the Rs 400 crore club.

Vijay Deverakonda choked back his tears as he addressed the failure of his most ambitious film ‘Liger,’ which marked his Pan India debut. At the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), Vijay seemingly got emotional during his speech and revealed that he didn’t even want to attend the ceremony. While receiving an award at the SIIMA 2022, Vijay said, “We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up… And today I actually maybe didn’t want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made."

