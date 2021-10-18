Dhanush's Karnan Wins Best Indian Film Award at Innovative International Film Festival

Critically acclaimed Tamil movie ‘Karnan’ starring Dhanush has won the Best Indian Film award at the Innovative International Film Festival in Bangalore. This was the fourth edition of the Innovative International Film Festival. The three-day-long event started on October 15 and concluded on October 17. More than 100 films from 20 countries in over 30 languages were screened at 9 screens during the event. Two Tamil films –- Karnan and Kattil –- were among the films screened during the event.

Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, had hit the theatres on April 9, 2021. Later, the film was released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on May 14. The story of the film revolves around a small village in Tamil Nadu. The village is inhabited by people belonging to a lower caste.

The film depicts the story of victims of police brutality in Podiyankulam, a small village. The movie features Tamil superstar Dhanush as the fearless Karnan who saves the villagers from brutality. Karnan revolts against the inhuman treatment given to villagers. He also fights for their rights.

Meanwhile, actor-director EV Ganesh Baby’s Kattil won the award for Best South Indian Filmat Innovative International Film Festival in Bangalore. Kattil is a story of a family that is forced to move from a spacious, traditional house to a small flat. The problem becomes bigger when they are unable to take their ancestral cot along with them to their new house, due to limited space. It stars Ganesh and Srushti Dange. It was released in March 2021.

The fourth edition of Innovative International Film Festival was organised by Innovative Film Academy (IFA) which was formed by the Innovative group in 2015. The event was held between October 15 and October 17. The festival offers opportunities of cultural exchange to the participating countries and collaborations and co-productions between Indian and foreign filmmakers.

