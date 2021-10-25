Dhanush's Maaran May Release on OTT Directly, Fans Get Anxious on Twitter

The pandemic saw several movies opt for an OTT release. Now, it seems like Dhanush’s forthcoming film ‘Maaran’ too will see a similar fate. The film is almost complete and might skip theatrical release and directly take the OTT route. Reports suggest that Disney+Hotstar will launch the film on their platform. Karthick Naren is directing the last portion of the film in Chennai currently.

While many fans on Twitter were disappointed and confused about the reports, some also asked people to be calm as there have not been any official announcements.

“Real or fake?” a fan on Twitter enquired tagging the director. Another fan tagged Dhanush and wrote that he was waiting for his tweet.

“#Maaran don’t make me (heartbreak emoji) already broken #jagamethandiram @dhaushkraja @SathyaJyothi_ (folded hands emoji) I can’t take it,” A Twitter user tweeted with disappointment.

The movie is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has been shot in Chennai and Hyderabad. Along with Dhanush, it will also star Malavika Mohanan. Both actors will be portraying the role of journalists on screen. Apart from this, Master Mahendran, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, and Krishnakumar will also be seen playing key characters in the film.

This is the first time Dhanush and Karthick Naren are working together. The movie is going to be an action drama. Dhanush will also be reuniting with his Raanjhana Director Anand L Rai for Atrangi Re along with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar is eyeing a cinema release for his much-awaited Suryavanshi with Rohit Shetty.

