​Dhanush's Naane Varuvean To Release on Sept 29, Set To Clash At Box Office With Ponniyin Selvan 1

The Selvaraghavan-directed film ‘Naane Varuvean,’ starring actor Dhanush in the lead, is scheduled to hit big screens on September 29. The makers of the movie have finally confirmed the release date along with a new poster that features Dhanush holding a bow and an arrow. While Dhanush’s film will hit theatres on September 29, it also means that it will clash at the box office with Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, which opens on September 30 worldwide.

Just like Ponniyin Selvan, Dhanush’s ‘Naane Varuvean’ is also one of the most awaited films. Directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan, the film marks the fourth collaboration between the two. They previously worked together on films including Pudhupettai and Kadhal Konadein, which were widely loved by the audience. Besides Dhanush, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Prabhu and Swedish actress Ellie Auram among others in key roles. The film’s composer is reportedly Yuvan Shankar Raja, and it was made by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the V Creations banner.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ponniyin Selvan is considered to be one of the most expensive projects ever undertaken in Indian cinema. The film features Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Parthiban, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Jayaram among others. The film is a period drama that is based on the classic Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Ravi Varman is the face behind the cinematography of PS1. Sreekar Prasad is the editor and A.R. Rahman is the music director. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is handling production design.

Advertisement

As both, Dhanush’s Naane Varuvean and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 will hit theatres next week, it will be interesting to see which one will be able to impress the audience. It goes without saying that moviegoers are excited about the imminent releases of both big movies.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here