Dhanush’s Naane Varuven, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 To Lock Horns At Box Office?

Dhanush’s fans are eagerly looking forward to his upcoming film Naane Varuven. Trade analysts are predicting that the action thriller will do good business at the box office. However, recent reports suggest that Dhanush’s Naane Varuven will clash with the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan at the box office. Industry insiders say that the box office clash between Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 and Naane Varuven will be a huge one. There are chances that both the Tamil films will eat into each other’s business.

Dhanush is one of the few actors who can boast of pan-India popularity. The versatile actor has cultivated a huge fan base through his terrific work in Bollywood and southern cinema. Dhanush recently made his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man. Directed by the Russo brothers of Avengers fame, The Gray Man has further established Dhanush as a bona fide superstar.

Therefore, there is considerable excitement around Naane Varuven. The much-awaited film is being directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan. Recently, Selvaraghavan shared two intriguing posters of Naane Varuven on Twitter. Going by the posters, Naane Varuven will have a noir setting. Both the posters feature Dhanush in an intense avatar. Fans have heaped praise on the makers for presenting Dhanush in this avatar. Selvaraghavan’s tweet has gone viral on social media.

Naane Varuven stars Dhanush in double roles and looks like a promising film. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam in pivotal roles. Elli AvrRam is making her debut in Tamil cinema with Naane Varuven.

Naane Varuven marks Dhanush’s collaboration with his brother after a gap of over a decade. The Atrangi Re actor has previously worked with filmmaker Selvaraghavan in films like Pudhupettai, Kaadhal Kondein, and Mayakkam Enna.

