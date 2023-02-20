Dhanush's New House In Rajinikanth's Residential Area; Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Friends Again

Dhanush moved into his new house with his parents on Monday. The actor has reportedly built a new house in Chennai’s Poes Garden area. Coincidentally, it is the same area where superstar Rajinikanth also lives. Dhanush’s house is worth Rs 150 crore. The Tamil actor hosted a housewarming recently and the pictures have gone viral. In the clicks, Dhanush and his parents were seen wearing traditional outfits as they performed the rituals.

Exes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are friends once again. Days after they were snapped together in Udaipur, they have now started following each other on Instagram. While Kartik and Sara had unfollowed each other on Instagram after their alleged breakup, they are once again following one another now. In fact, the two also liked each other’s recent Instagram posts. They were rumoured to be dating each other when they were filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2.

In a recent interview, Hansika Motwani opened up about her past relationship and said that it took her many years to find love after she parted ways with Simbu. “I took time and wanted to say yes to someone who is going to be my forever," she told India Today. The actress was also asked if there are any lessons she took from the past relationship to which she answered that it was a different relationship, which is over now. Hansika is now married to Sohael Khaturiya.

In the recent episode of her chat show, ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’, the Punjabi heartthrob revealed that she does not believe in marriage as of now. The actress was talking to her guest, Bhuvan Bam when she mentioned that her focus is to work hard and gain financial independence. “Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun," she said.

Ranveer Singh is currently in Salt Lake City, Utah where he has been taking part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a video from his meeting with the basketball legend LeBron James. Besides this, Singh also a picture in which he was seen interacting with Vin Diesel. Another picture also featured Ranveer taking a selfie with Malala Yousafzai. Ranveer was named India’s brand ambassador for NBA in 2021.

