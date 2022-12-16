Dhanush’s Project With H Vinoth May Not Go On Floors Next Year End

Tamil star Dhanush is on cloud 9 post his Hollywood debut with the Russo Brothers’ directorial The Gray Man. The actor has received acclaim for his role as an assassin with moral fibre. He also appeared in this year’s Tamil horror film Naane Varuvean. According to the latest news, Dhanush has now signed director H Vinoth’s new venture. H Vinoth is now awaiting the release of his film with Ajith Kumar Thunivu, which will release on Pongal next year.

Sources reveal that after a short breather post the release of Thunivu, H Vinoth will start with his next project with Yogi Babu, which means the film with Dhanush may not go on floors anytime soon. Even Dhanush is busy with the filming of his next titled Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, hence the H Vinoth-Dhanush project is not expected to start production before the end of next year. It has now been reportedly confirmed that producer Lalit Kumar will be producing the film under his movie production banner 7 Screen Studio.

Advertisement

Dhanush has a lot in his kitty as he is also shooting for a movie with director Sekar Kammula which is a trilingual film. Apart from that, he is now awaiting the release of Vaathi, expected to hit theatres on February 17. Vaathi, directed by Tollywood filmmaker Venky Atluri, will simultaneously be released in Telugu as Sir. Other than Dhanushm, Vaathi has Samyuktha Menon, P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Barani, Samuthirakani and Aadukalam Naren in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here