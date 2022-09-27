Dhanush’s Rendu Raaja Song From Naane Varuvean Crosses 4 Million Views

Dhanush’s much-anticipated film Naane Varuvean is all set to hit the cinema halls on September 29. Ahead of its release, the makers have amped up the excitement among fans by dropping two singles from the film, namely Rendu Raaja and Veera Soora. Both songs have successfully struck a chord with the masses.

Rendu Raaja, which was released on September 24, recently surpassed 4 million views on YouTube. On the day of its release, the song was also trending at number 3 on Youtube music. The upbeat number gives a glimpse of Dhanush’s dual roles in Naane Varuvean.

After watching the video of Rendu Raaja, netizens lauded Dhanush for successfully getting into the skin of his characters in the Tamil film. One of his characters in the upcoming film is a family man while the other is shown as a psychopath. Rendu Raaja became an instant hit among the audience owing to its catchy beats, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Dhanush penned the lyrics for this upbeat number. He, along with Yuvan, also lent his vocals to Rendu Raaja.

Dhanush and Yuvan received heaps of praise for this number. A user compared Rendu Raja with another popular song Innum Oru Iravu, from the 2007 Tamil film Kattradhu Thamizh. Besides this song, Veera Soora has also won the audience’s hearts. The song has been sung and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

In addition to these numbers, Naane Varuvean’s teaser left netizens floored. The riveting teaser assured viewers of a nail-biting thriller. Fans were highly impressed with the background music of the teaser. Actor K Selvaraghavan’s entry shot was lauded by many in the comment section of the teaser on YouTube.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Naane Varuvean will be a hit at the box office or not. Alongside Dhanush, Elli AvrRam, Yogi Babu, Shelly Kishore and many other actors will play key roles in this psychological action thriller. Naane Varuvean is directed by Selvaraghavan.

