Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam Collects Over Rs 50 Crore at Tamil Nadu Box Office

Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam was released on August 18 amid great fanfare. Now it seems that Thiruchitrambalam has wreaked havoc at the box office in Tamil Nadu. The comedy-drama is estimated to have minted over Rs 50 crore at the ticket windows.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan recently shared the Tamil Nadu box office figures of Thiruchitrambalam on Twitter. Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam has received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Thiruchitrambalam’s collections will likely increase over the weekend due to positive word of mouth. Fans have appreciated Dhanush’s terrific acting in Thiruchitrambalam and the craze for the film is palpable.

Trade analysts have pointed out that while prominent Hindi films have not fared well at the box office, regional films from the South are doing quite well. Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam has continued this recent trend of Southern cinema reigning supreme over Bollywood.

Thiruchitrambalam boasts of a feel-good premise, which revolves around the life of a delivery agent. This slice-of-life family drama has endeared Dhanush to the masses. Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Mithran Jawahar. The duo has previously collaborated in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.

Thiruchitrambalam’s cast includes Prakash Raj, Nithya Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja and Munishkanth.

In the last few weeks, Dhanush has grabbed the headlines due to the success of The Gray Man. The versatile actor made his Hollywood debut with the Netflix film. Directed by Russo Brothers, The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name.

Fans are now looking forward to Dhanush’s future projects. The 39-year-old will star in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven. Dhanush also has Venky Atluri’s Vaathi in his kitty.

