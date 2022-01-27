Dhanush's Vaathi Cinematographer Walks Out

Cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan has decided to take a step back from the upcoming Dhanush starrer. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual is titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu and is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. And, with Dinesh Krishnan no longer a part of the team, the much-anticipated project has taken a massive hit.

Dhanush is currently shooting in Hyderabad with Telugu director Venky Atluri of the Tholi Prema fame.

While the reasons for the cinematographer’s withdrawal from the film are unknown, the young cameraman has expressed regret for not being able to be a part of the film starring Dhanush.

In a Twitter post, Dinesh Krishnan said, “It is unfortunate that I couldn’t be a part of Dhanush’s Vaathi aka SIR."

The film, which stars Dhanush in the lead role, follows the struggle of an ordinary man who is fighting the corrupt educational system. In his upcoming film, the actor will portray a college professor. Dhanush will make his Telugu debut with Vaathi. The first look teaser has also piqued the interest of fans.

While GV Prakash is roped in to compose the film’s music, Dinesh Krishnan was in charge of cinematography. Navin Nooli will take care of the edits. Now that Dinesh Krishnan has walked away from the production, we’ll have to wait and see who will be given charge of the film’s cinematography. Dinesh Krishnan has worked on films such as Soodhu Kavvum, Sethupathi, Thegidi, and Maara.

Dhanush will also appear in the American film The Gray Man. Anthony and Joe Russo have directed the action thriller. For his next project, the actor will collaborate with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran. Meanwhile, Dhanush made headlines after he announced the news of separation from his wife Aishwaryaa.

