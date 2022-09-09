Dharamveer Fame Prasad Oak Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Posts Pics

National Film Award-winning actor Prasad Oak was recently making headlines for his back-to-back releases. Both of his movies Dhramveer and Chandramukhi received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. Meanwhile, the actor recently met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and had a meal together. Prasad has shared the information by putting pictures on his official Instagram handle.

The movie Dharmaveer was a huge hit at the box office. The film is still being discussed. The movie is based on the life story of Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe and actor Prasad Oak played the role of Anand Dighe in the film. Prasad’s performance in this movie was highly appreciated.

Top Showsha video

Advertisement

Actor Kshitish Date played the role of Eknath Shinde, who was later sworn in as the chief minister. Due to this film, actor Prasad Oak has developed a good relationship with Eknath Shinde and so the actor recently met the Chief Minister along with his family and had a meal with him.

Prasad was accompanied by his wife Manjiri Oak and his son on this occasion. Sharing a photo from the occasion the actor wrote, “Yesterday on Rain Hon. Had an opportunity to have a meal with the family with Chief Minister Eknath Ji Shinde. Thank You very much. Eat it. Srikanth Sahrb and Hon. Mr Eknath Shinde!"

After the great success of Chandramukhi and Dharmaveer, now Prasad Oak is gearing up for a film based on veteran actor Nilu Phule. He has already announced this officially and the fans of Nilu Bhau and Prasad Oak are equally excited about the upcoming venture.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Prasad and his wife Manjiri have two children, Sarthak and Mayank. They are now busy making a name for themselves in their careers.

Prasad Oak has acted in both films and television. His popular work as an actor includes Hirkani, Aik, Nirmalya, Pakda Pakdi, Jeta, Kas and many more.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here