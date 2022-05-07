Dharamveer: Salman Khan, Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Attend the Trailer Launch? Read Details

The trailer of Marathi film Dharamveer will be launched today in Mumbai. The film is reportedly based on the life of Shiv Sena leader, Anand Dighe. Now, it has been learnt that Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Maharastra’s CM, Uddhav Thackeray would be joining the trailer launch event of the film.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the prominent figures from film industry and from politics have given their nod to be a part of the event. A source told the portal, “Dharmaveer is the biopic of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Mr Uddhav Thackeray’s father established Shiv Sena. Hence, he decided to happily attend the trailer launch as it gives a tribute to one of the most revered leaders in the history of Shiv Sena."

The same source also added, “Dharmaveer is written and directed by Pravin Tarde. He shares a close bond with Salman Khan. Pravin Tarde was a part of Salman’s 2021 Eid fare, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, he directed and acted in Mulshi Pattern (2018), which was remade by Salman Khan in Hindi as Antim – The Final Truth. Hence, Salman Khan agreed to attend the event when he was sent the invitation since he is aware that Pravin Tarde has put his heart and soul into making Dharmaveer. Moreover, that it’s based on a significant leader was also a big reason for Salman to give his nod to attend the trailer launch."

A few days back, the tea of Dharamveer met with director S S Rajamouli and director Pravin Tarde called it a dream come true moment for him.

Dharmaveer stars actor and director Prasad Oak as Anand Dighe. Anand Dighe was a popular figure of the Shiv Sena party and was revered by many. He passed away in 2000.

The teaser of Dharamveer released in April. The film will release in theatre son May 13th.

