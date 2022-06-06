Dharmaveer Star Kshitish Date Brings Home His New Tata Nexon EV

Popular Marathi actor Kshitish Date, who was recently seen playing Eknath Shinde in Dharmaveer, has become a proud owner of a new car. Kshitish has posted some pictures on Instagram and shared the news with his fans and friends on social media.

In the pictures, Kshitish can be seen posing in front of the car. The actor has become the proud owner of Tata Motors’ Nexon EV Max four-wheeler, which costs between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 19 lakh.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “NEW! 🚘"

Kshitish’s fans and industry friends have been showering love and congratulating him for his latest purchase. Among many, Suvrat Joshi’s comment on the post has attracted a lot of attention. Commenting in Marathi, the actor said that Kshitish would now punch not only on stage but also on the road.

Kshitish’s role in Dharamveer was well appreciated by the audience. This year, many Marathi celebs have bought a new house or a new four-wheeler. Kshitish is the latest to join the list of actors who have made similar purchases.

Last year, Kshitish got married to Richa Apte in the presence of just 16 people. The couple restricted the guest list to their closest family members only.

Richa is known to play important roles in many Marathi movies and plays. Richa and Kshitij were working together in the series Ban Maska. The two became very good friends on the set of the same series and the friendship turned into love.

