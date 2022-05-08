Dharmaveer Trailer Launch: Salman Khan Graces Event, Talks About His Similarities With Anand Dighe

The trailer of the much anticipated Marathi film Dharmaveer was launched on Saturday at a mega event in Mumbai. The film which is all set to release in theatres on May 13 is based on the life of Dharmaveer Anand Chintamani Dighe who was a senior Shiv Sena leader who was also the Thane district Unit chief of the party. The makers of the film released the trailer at a star-studded event with several dignitaries and celebrities in attendance!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too attended the event. He looked stunning in a black-and-blue three-piece suit. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else. During the event, Salman began his speech in Marathi and heaped praises on the movie. He also talked about similarities between him and Anand Dighe. “There are two similarities between me and Anand Dighe ji. He used to say in one bedroom and I stay in one bedroom. Secondly, We both are unmarried," Salman said as reported by ETimes.

The event was also graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state minister Eknath and several other Bollywood celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Bhagyashree among others.

Speaking at the event, Uddhav Thackeray said “Eknath, I say this from the bottom of my heart, you and your team have done a great job! Making a movie is one thing but to make a movie on this subject and taking up the onus of taking this story ahead and making it reach the audience is admirable!“

The stars and dignitaries graced the red carpet event following which the trailer was launched with much aplomb. Dharmaveer Anand Chintamani Dighe’s car, the popular Mahindra Armada vehicle in which he lost his life has always been preserved and worshipped by the people of Mumbai. This vintage car was present at the event and it was in this vehicle that the actor of the film, Prasad Oak made a grand entry in and drove upto the stage for the trailer launch of Dharmaveer!

During the event, actor Prasad Oak also recited his popular dialogues from the movie and had the audience cheering him on instantly.

