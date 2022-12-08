Dharmendra's Birthday: Hema Malini Sends Wishes To 'Love of Her Life'; Bobby Deol Feels 'Blessed'

Veteran actor Dharmendra needs no special introduction. While acting comes naturally to him, Dharmendra has played versatile roles on the big screen in his career span of over five decades. On Thursday, December 8, the evergreen star is ringing in his 87th birthday and social media is flooded with heartwarming wishes for him. To mark the special occasion, his son Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol shared a happy photo alongside the iconic actor on Instagram.

The photo appears to come from a holy puja that was organised by the family. A happy Dharmendra, donning a flower garland, is seen seated in front of a havan. He can be seen posing with Bobby and Karan, as they hold the actor’s hand with contagious smiles on their faces. “So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa," reads the caption of their joint birthday post. Take a look at it here:

With thousands of likes, the comments section of the post is flooded with tremendous love and birthday wishes from the actor’s fans. Bobby Deol’s Aashram co-star Darshan Kummar also commented, “Wishing a very Happy and Healthiest birthday to Dharam ji" along with a red heart emoji. Actor Rajniesh Duggal also wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the legend/ the OG superhero ❤️🙌". Among other Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff, Vatsal Seth and Chandan Roy Sanyal also sent wishes to the legendary actor. Sunny Deol also dropped several heart emojis and wrote, “Happy birthday papa".

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s lady love and actress-politician Hema Malini also took to Twitter and dropped a couple of unseen pictures of the couple. In the clicks, the two actors can be seen twinning in pink as they flaunt their million-dollar smiles. “Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life (sic)," Hema Malini wrote.

The journey to stardom wasn’t an easy one for Dharmendra, like many youngsters he entered Bollywood aspiring to become a superstar. After making his debut in Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, he went on to deliver blockbuster hits including, Sholay, Dharam Veer, Phool Aur Patthar, and many more. His legacy was then carried forward by his sons Bobby, Sunny, and daughter Esha Deol. Joining the bandwagon in the third generation of the filmy family is Sunny’s son Karan.

Meanwhile, the veteran will next share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie which is set to release in April next year also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

