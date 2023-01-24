Dharmendra Comes On Board For Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Sci-Fi Romance?

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in a one-of-a-kind sci-fi romantic film. They have already started shooting for the same. Helmed by Dinesh Vijan, not much has been revealed about the plot. Buzz is that veteran actor Dharmendra will also be joining the cast.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama informed that “Dharam ji has already started shooting for the film with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia. His presence brought in a different sense of energy on the set and everyone has taken this chance to learn from the acting legend. His is a very dynamic role in the film and will be the surprise package once the team starts to open their cards for the audience."

Reportedly, the untitled film will see Kriti as a robot and Shahid as a scientist, who falls in love with the former. Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia will be uniting on the big screen after almost three decades now. They had earlier worked in commercially hit films like Saazish (1988), Ganga Tere Desh Mein (1988), Batwara (1989), and Dushman Devta (1991).

Advertisement

Dharmendra will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan’ where he would be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He also has Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’. Dimple Kapadia on the other hand will soon be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’.

Speaking of Kriti Sanon, apart from the sci-fi film, the actress will soon be seen in ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has the big-budget pan-India film Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty. Shahid Kapoor on the other hand is currently awaiting the release of his debut web series ‘Farzi’ with Vijay Sethupathi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here