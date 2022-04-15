Dharmendra Deol Hugs Shah Rukh Khan Adorably in This Throwback Pic: Be Friendly to Live a Happy Life

Being an avid social media user, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol, also known as the “He Man" of Bollywood took to Twitter today and posted a photo of him hugging superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The duo were all smiles as he rightfully captioned the photo, “Friends, Good Morning. Be friendly to live a happy life". The tweet gained 1,125 Retweets and over a thousand likes. Several fans took the opportunity to wish him good morning back with their own posts in appreciation of the actor.

Take a look at the photo:

Dharmendra, who is one of the iconic actors of Bollywood, will be starring in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The actor was also presented with many awards and has a large kitty of accolades to boast about and was given the Padma Bhushan. He is working with his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on the sequel of Apne, which was a hit on the silver screen when it was first released. The movie is slated to be released soon and is still under the scripting stages as per reports of Pinkvilla.

Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand has a busy year ahead with upcoming films like Pathaan and Atlee’s Lion. In Pathaan, the superstar will reunite with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year. John Abraham is also said to be playing a pivotal role in the film. Meanwhile, Atlee’s film will see him opposite Nayanthara.

SRK will also me making cameos in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect along with R Madhavan.

