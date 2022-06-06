Dharmendra Deol Shares Health Update With Fans: ‘Main Chup Hoon, Beemar Nahi’

A few hours back, several reports did the rounds claiming that veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised in Mumbai. It was also claimed that the actor was in critical condition. However, the actor’s son Bobby Deol refuted the reports in his statement to IndiaToday.in. Now, Dharmendra posted a video from his home with a message to his fans to ‘think positive.’

In the video, Dharmendra appears jovial as he said that he was fine, and even quoted one of his songs. He said, “Hello friends, be positive. Think positive. Life will be positive. Main chup hoon, bimar nahin. Kuch na kuch chalti rehti hai." He went on to quote his song, “Bura mat suno, bura mat dekho, bura mat socho. Take care, love each other. Life will be beautiful."

Check the video here:

Advertisement

Soon after the video was posted on the micro-blogging site, scores of his fans chimed into the comments section to thank him for providing a health update. Dharmendra too responded to his fans in the comments.

While one fan wrote, “Sir aap ki bohot fikr lagi thi Ummed hai aap sehatmand aur khush honge Aapke duayen nahi mili bohot din se … Love you so much Sir." Dharmendra responded, “Salim, Love and Good wishes from you all will keep keep me fit and fine. jeetey raho."

Another fan wrote, “Hello Dharampaaji, so nice to finally see u upload a video. You look good God bless. Take care of your health. Love you loads paaji ." To which the Apne actor responds, “Thanks, love you Ruchi Jeeti raho."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Bobby issued a statement to IndiaToday.in. He confirmed that Dharmendra is at home and fine. “He is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well. Thank you so much for your love and affection," Bobby informed the news portal. The clarification came as a sigh of relief for the fans.

Advertisement

The news of his health comes a few weeks after Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. In April, he was hospitalised after suffering a muscle pull in his back. On May 1, the actor shared a video assuring fans that he is recovering.

In the clip, Dharmendra said, “Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So, I had to visit the hospital. It was difficult, had a tough time for a few days. Anyway, I’m back with your good wishes and his blessings. So don’t worry. Now I’ll be very careful. Love you all."

On the work front, Dharmendra has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming movies. The actor will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The veteran actor is joined by Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.