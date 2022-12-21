Dharmendra, Dimple Reunite After 31 Years for Shahid's Next, 1st Schedule in Jaisalmer | Exclusive

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia have shared screen space in films like Batwara (1989), Saazish, Ganga Tere Desh Mein (both 1988), and Dushman Devta (1991) back in the day. And now, more than three decades later, the duo is all set to reunite on the screen. News18 has exclusively learned that Dharmendra and Dimple will be sharing screen space in Maddock Films’ upcoming film. The untitled project is reportedly a robot-themed romantic comedy, which also stars actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

A source close to the film tells us that the primary cast is currently in Rajasthan shooting for it. “The unit kick-started the current schedule of the film at a palatial heritage hotel in Jaisalmer on December 15. It will continue till December 22. Post that, the team will jet off to the northern part of the country to shoot another schedule. The makers will take a call on whether it will be filmed in Chandigarh or Delhi next shortly," the source states.

Advertisement

We have also heard that Kriti will speculatively play a robot in the film, which is a first for her. It marks her first collaboration with Shahid, who is apparently playing a robotic expert. And if the buzz is to be believed, the duo is getting along like a house on fire.

The source adds, “It’s a fun film. So, the atmosphere on the set is humorous and charming. Dharmendra isn’t keeping too well and so, he doesn’t get to spend much time with the younger cast members. But it is worth applauding that even at 87, he manages to impress one and all with single takes."

Dharmendra, who recently celebrated his birthday, has his hands busy. Apart from wrapping up Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, he is also working on Apne 2 which will reunite him with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and will also feature his grandson Karan Deol. Dharmendra will also reunite with Johnny Gaddaar (2007) director Sriram Raghavan for Ikkis which will also feature Agastya Nanda.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dimple who was last seen in Bhramastra: Part One - Shiva is busy with filmmaker Homi Adajania’s Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine. She along with Pankaj Kapur will also headline an upcoming romantic comedy-drama Jab Khuli Kitaab, directed by actor-filmmaker Saurabh Shukla.

Read all the Latest Movies News here