Dharmendra Enacts His Iconic 'Chakki Peeecing' Dialogue From Sholay on This Instagram Video, Watch

‘Age is just a number’ is an adage that Bollywood veteran star Dharmendra is proving true and how. The 86-year-old legend is a living example of being ‘young at heart.’ After entertaining the audience with his live-wire performances and powerful dialogues for six decades, Dharmendra is not letting his childlike spirit to die anytime soon. At an age where the ability to move is reduced, the actor’s proclivity for fitness has given him a new lease of life. A new video shared by him on Instagram is making people half his age look very old.

The octogenarian is seen cycling while grinding flour in the video, in true Dharam style. Dressed in a white coloured tracksuit, Dharmendra is seated on his exercise bike which has a small, non-electric grinder mounted on it. He later looks into the camera to share the idea behind his jaw-dropping efforts. Dharmendra revealed that he decided to opt for the desi activity of ‘chakki peesna’ as an excuse for exercise.

It may be just a fun alternative workout for Dharmendra, however, netizens cannot stop lauding the actor’s inspirational effort. Appreciating him, users of the photo-sharing platform were all praises for Bollywood's He-Man. Many people also expressed respect and wished for his great health.

Take a look at the video here:

A few months ago, Dharmendra shared another reason for giving no excuses to exercise. Sharing a video of himself doing water aerobics, he wrote, “Health is his great blessing to keep going.”

Last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi, Dharmendra will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi. The star will also join his sons - Sunny and Bobby Deol in Apne 2. The sequel to the 2007 film will also feature Dharmendra’s nephew, actor Abhay Deol and grandson, Karan.

