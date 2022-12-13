Dharmendra-Hema Malini To Ajay Devgn-Kajol, On-Screen Couples Who Got Married

Bollywood celebrities spend the majority of their time on film sets as actors. Some people have even met their life partners there. There are numerous stories about couples, who met for the first time on the set of a film and fell in love while working together. Today, as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make headlines, we present a list of popular Bollywood celebrities who have married their co-stars.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini:

This couple’s love story is nothing short of a Bollywood film. It is said that they fell in love with the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. However, Dharmendra was married at the time and had two sons from his first marriage. But because his first wife, Prakash Kaur, refused divorce, the He-man converted to Islam and married Hema Malini on August 21, 1979.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya:

It is said that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri met on the sets of Zanjeer. Jaya was a superstar at the time, while Big B was a struggling actor. They both agreed to travel to London if Zanjeer received success. They planned a trip to London because the film was a box office success. But Big B’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, refused to let them go unless they were married. So the already-in-love couple married quickly and left for London the next day.

Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor:

This charming Bollywood couple met for the first time on the sets of Zehrila Insaan. At the time, Neetu Singh was 14 years old and new to the industry, while Rishi Kapoor was an established actor. Because of their young age, the couple faced many challenges from Neetu’s mother. But their true love passed every test, and they married soon after.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai met on the sets of Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho, but they were just friends at the time. They had separate love interests at the time. However, in 2006, they were no longer in their respective relationships and collaborated on three films: Umrao Jaan, Guru, and Dhoom 2. As a result, they got to spend a lot of time together and eventually developed feelings for each other. They decided to marry in 2007 and tied the knot.

Riteish and Genelia:

Riteish and Genelia met during a test shoot for their Bollywood debut, Tujhe Meri Kasam. Genelia expected him to be a spoilt brat because he was the son of the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. But after spending some time with him, she realised that Riteish was the polar opposite of what she expected. They quickly fell in love with each other and married in 2012.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan:

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor split up while she was filming Tashan with Bollywood’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan. This couple’s love blossomed. The film was shot in picturesque locations such as Kerala, Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Greece. Saif was divorced at the time. They dated for nearly four years before marrying in 2012.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu:

With their adorable pictures on social media, this couple gives us daily couple goals. They are also known as Bollywood’s “Monkey Couple". Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are said to have fallen in love while filming their film Alone. They got married in 2016, and we’re sure their wedding photos left you speechless! They tagged their wedding as “The Monkey Wedding."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most irreplaceable on-screen couples, and they also have a sizzling off-screen chemistry. They met on the set of Hulchul in 1995 and dated for almost four years, according to reports. In 1999, their love affair became a marriage.

