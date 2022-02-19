Dharmendra, Kirron Kher Leave Judges In Awe As They Recreate Iconic Sholay Scene

Veteran actor Dharmendra is one of the much-loved actors in the industry. The ‘Sholay’ actor never ceases to impress the viewers, with his social media posts or his visits to reality shows. This weekend, his fans will see their favourite star on Sony tv’s India’s Got Talent. Dharam Ji as his fans fondly call him, will be seen having a gala time along with the judges - Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. In the Dharam Ji special episode, the Top 14 contestants of the show will be seen performing tribute acts for the legend. The official handle of Sony Entertainment Television shared some glimpses of the show. The first being a recreation of Sholay’s popular scene in which Dharam Ji teaches Hema Malini to aim fruits on a tree. He recreated the funny scene with Kirron Kher, and left the audience and judges in awe.

Making everyone nostalgic Rishabh Chaturvedi from Amritsar will be seen singing the classic romantic songs visualised on Dharam Ji - Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai and Na Ja Kahin Ab Na Jaa. Shilpa Shetty Kundra who gets extremely emotional mentioned that her father loved this particular song so much that she was reminded of him through Rishabh’s performance. Dharam Ji too getting nostalgic shared a fun memory saying that he used to purposely sing this song in actor Sharmila Tagore’s ears just to irritate her while filming the song.

In one of the teasers, magician B.S Reddy is seen performing some incredible magical tricks on Shilpa Shetty Kundra. B.S Reddy is seen hiding Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a box with only her face visible. He then reduces Shilpa’s height from 5’7" to 1′ with his magical powers leaving everyone aghast.

During one happy moment, Badshah reveals that in 1975 his dad had run away from his house and landed in Mumbai to be an actor. He then met Dharam ji on the sets of Sholay where Dharam Ji encouraged his father to follow his dreams and also clicked a picture with him. When Badshah probed the legendary actor about his fitness secret, Dharam Ji made Badshah exercise on the cycle grinder! Also, as Badshah mimics everyone Shilpa requests him to mimic Dharam ji but instead, Badshah mimics his son Sunny Deol.

India’s Got Talent’s Dharam Ji Special episodes will air on this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

