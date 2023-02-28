Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra Deol has completed almost 6 decades in the film industry. The veteran actor has a huge list of successful films to his credit and is often known as the first ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood for his good looks. Dharmendra was born on December 8, 1935, in Phagwara city of Punjab. As the national winner of the Filmfare magazine’s new talent award, Dharmendra travelled from Punjab to Mumbai to work on the movie that was supposed to be produced, but the movie never materialized. Later, in 1960, he made his acting debut in Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere by Arjun Hingorani.

Dharmendra has been married twice, and he never divorced his first wife. The actor maintained two wives all his life. Dharmendra got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19, long before he got into films.

Dharmendra and Prakash have 4 children Ajay Singh, Vijay Singh, Vijeta and Ajeta Deol. Ajay Singh and Vijay Singh would go on to be successful actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra later married actress Hema Malini on May 2, 1980. Dharmendra has two daughters with Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. All of Dharmendra’s children are married.

Actor Sunny Deol is Dharmendra’s eldest son. Sunny was born on October 19, 1956, in Ludhiana. Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol prefers to stay away from the limelight of the industry. Sunny Deol has two sons Karan and Rajveer. Karan debuted in Bollywood with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Dharmendra’s second son Bobby Deol is married to his childhood friend Tanya Ahuja and they both have two sons. Their sons are named Aryaman and Dharam. Tanya is a businesswoman. Sunny and Bobby Deol’s sisters Ajita and Vijeta Deol also like to stay away from the limelight like mother Prakash Kaur. Both sisters stay away from the eyes of the camera even at family functions. If sources are to be believed, now both the sisters have shifted to California.

Esha Deol was born on November 2, 1982. With the release of the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002, Isha made her Bollywood debut. Isha tied the nuptial knot with Bharat Takhtani, a businessman from Mumbai, on July 29, 2012. Ahana Deol, Esha’s sister, was born on July 28, 1985. Ahana is a trained Odissi dancer. In 2014, Ahana wed businessman Vaibhav Kumar.

