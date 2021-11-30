Dharmendra Poses With Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh in Priceless Pic From 'Rocky Aur Rani' Shoot

Dharmendra, whose last major outing was the 2018 Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’ The 85-year-old shared a post on Instagram thanking the cast and crew.

Known as the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, Dharmendra posted a picture of him, along with Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan. Sharing the image, Dharmendra, in the caption, wrote, “Dosto, pyaar, mohabbat, Aur izzat itni mili ki pata hi nahi chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha hoon (Friends, the love, affection, and respect I received was so much that it did not feel that I am working with a new crew)."

Since being shared, the picture has racked up more than 9,000 likes and counting. Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis, and comments like, “Awesome," “All-time favourite," and “Love you, Dharam Ji."

Other cast members and director Karan shared a teaser for the upcoming film on Monday, revealing the release date of the movie. The makers have locked the Valentines week of 2023 for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The teaser was loaded with many behind-the-scenes elements, showing Ranveer, Alia, Karan, Dharmendra, Shabana and Jaya Bachchan, who also features in the movie, having fun on the sets.

“After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ a love story, is releasing on February 10, 2023," Karan said.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in the sequel of Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2018. He was joined by his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The actor also has the sequel of ‘Apne’ simmering to be launched soon.

