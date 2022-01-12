Dharmendra Posts Video of Him Taking Precaution Dose, Daughter Esha Deol Comments 'Love You Papa'

Dharmendra, famously known as the He-Man of Bollywood, continues to win the hearts of his admirers with his amusing social media posts. All set to make his acting comeback with Karan Johar’s next film, the 86-year-old actor stays in touch with his fans via social media even when he is away from showbiz. His fans love getting a glimpse of his life via social media.

He shared a video of himself getting the precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccines and wrote, “Friends, humble request, please take the booster dose." Daughter Esha Deol commented, “Love you papa." Fans of the actor also filled the comments section with their love and affection for Dharmendra.

Earlier in the day he shared a cute video of his elder son and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who can be seen playing with snow. Sunny can be seen sitting beneath a snow-covered tree in the video. He then shakes the trees and plays with the snow. Dharmendra shared the video and wrote, “Kash, main bhi sath hota. (I wish, I was there too)."

Dharmendra also shared a photograph of his son Sunny on Sunday, from the same trip, in which the Gadar actor can be seen looking at the snowfall. The actor captioned the pic, “Sunny, extremely delighted to see you enjoying the Snowfall. Take care, I love you." Fans were overjoyed to witness this adorable side of Sunny.

We can see from Dharmendra’s posts on social media how much this father-son duo enjoy visiting the mountains. Last November, both of them traveled to Himachal Pradesh to explore the gorgeous snow-clad peaks in winter. They seemed filled with the pleasure of witnessing the wonderful scenery and weather. Dharmendra additionally shared a video with his fans to offer them a glance of the mountain range and praised his son for his thoughtfulness. Dharmendra captioned the video on Twitter, “My darling son took me on a loving journey to our beautiful Himachal, a lovely holiday."

Dharmendra and Sunny can be seen sitting by the mountainous edge, beholding the grandeur of the Himalayas in the clip. Dharmendra continues, “Thank you Sunny, great visit to a lovely place. What a gorgeous place Manali is."

