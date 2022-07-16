Dharmendra Shares Video Of Raj Kapoor Talking About His Films

Raj Kapoor is one of the legends of Indian cinema who took the industry to absolute new heights. His movies were not just pure entertainment but also depicted some harsh realities of life with often subtle social messages. The Showman has inspired a whole generation of actors with his films as well as his philosophy in life. And it looks like another veteran actor, Dharmendra is one of them.

Dharmendra recently shared an old clip of Raj Kapoor speaking about his films. In the clip, Raj Kapoor is presumably asked to name the most favourite among his films, to which he compares films and filmmakers to a mother and her children. Just like a mother loves all her children equally, a filmmaker does not distinguish between his films as well, he is heard saying.

He goes on to say that just like some children are weaker than the rest and hence are a bit more loved by their parents, movies that fail to do well become dearer to their makers. Raj Kapoor named Mera Naam Joker and Jaagte Raho, two films that failed to do well, as close to his heart.

Dharmendra shared the video with the caption, “Touching Explanation. Truth of life by Raj Sahab … A Genius".

Dharmendra first got a chance to act alongside Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker and later did Manmohan Desai’s multi-starrer film Naseeb with him as well. Raj Kapoor passed away on June 2, 1988 at the age of 64.

Dharmendra will soon be making a comeback to films after a long hiatus with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in his home production film Apne 2 starring Sunny, Bobby and Karan Deol in the lead roles.

