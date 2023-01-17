Dharmendra Walks Down Memory Lane With Unseen Monochromatic Pic, Shares Interesting Story Behind It

Bollywood legend Dharmendra has shared an unseen picture on Twitter and the internet is loving it. Sharing the monochrome photograph, the veteran actor wrote, “A photo, which was still with Anwar… grandson of Jaan Mohammed who clicked my photos for Filmfare talent contest… Today Anwar came to meet me and showed this left-out photo… I grabbed it to show this to you all. Hope you like it."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Advertisement

Fans have commented on the photo, sending their love and best wishes. One of the users wrote, “Dear uncle, your photos don't need words because they are beyond one's admirable words”.

Another user wrote, “In fact, this is a very interesting and unique photo. I haven't noticed it anywhere before. What a stance, what a head posture, what expressive facial features, a smile on plump lips. I fell in love with you again., my hero”.

Advertisement

A person added, “One of the most handsome men of the industry. Abhi parson hi maine apki aur Hema ji ki movie Pratigya dekhi thi. Golden era of cinema”.

Advertisement

Dharmendra recently celebrated Lohri, the harvest festival, with his family. Pictures of him celebrating the day with his son Bobby Deol, and grandchildren Aryaman Deol, Karan Deol, and Rajveer Deol. Sunny Deol was, however, not present for the celebrations. The veteran actor was seen dressed in a white T-shirt, a beige shirt, and multi-coloured checkered pants. Bobby Deol captioned the picture saying, “Happy Lohri!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra is all set to star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from Dharmendra, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan among others. The film will release on April 28. Karan Johar is making a comeback to the world of Bollywood with this one. His last directorial venture was Ae Dil Hai Muskhil.

Dharmendra will also appear in director Anil Sharma's next film, Apne 2, alongside sons Sunny and Bobby and grandson Karan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here