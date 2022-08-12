Dharmendra’s Upcoming Horror Comedy Khalli Balli to Release Theatrically in September, Read Deets

Dharmendra is a legendary actor revered by many for his iconic roles in films like Sholay and Shaalimar. Also known as the “He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra has worked in over 301 films in a career spanning over six decades. Even at the age of 86, the veteran actor is all set to shine on the silver screen with multiple projects under his belt. For instance, his upcoming horror comedy flick Khalli Balli is expected to hit the theatres in September.

Directed by Manoj Sharma who has previously worked as an Assistant Director for acclaimed filmmaker Anil Sharma, Khalli Balli will feature a multi-faceted star cast of Dharmendra, Madhoo, Rajneesh Duggal, Kainaat Arora, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Yasmeen Khan, Asrani, Rohan Mehra, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala and more. It is produced by a leading production house, One Entertainment.

Advertisement

The horror-comedy would tell the story of a model named Sanjana, who aspires to become an A-List Bollywood actress. To achieve this dream of hers, she gets romantically entangled with Rohit, who is the owner of an ad agency. Rohit tries to produce films starring her but none of them completes. The situation gets spooky when strange things start happening with Sanjana. To solve the mystery, Rohit and Sanjana approach Inspector Singh, Dr. Anushka, and Prof. Gurpal for help. Khalli Balli is slated to release on September 16.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dharmendra has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Touted to be a new age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi.

Last month, Dharmendra who would play a prominent role in the film had taken to Instagram to share a video in which the Apne actor was seen cutting a cake after the successful completion of the shoot. He captioned the post, “Dosto Pyaari iss Production Ke saath beetein pyaare lamhein ye bohot yaad aayenge(Friends, the memorable times that I’d spent with the production would always stay with me)."

Advertisement

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the silver-screens on February 10, 2023

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here