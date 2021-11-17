Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Share Passionate Kiss As They Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

Television star Dheeraj Dhoopar and his actress-wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar are setting some major couple goals for their fans. Their latest posts on Instagram take us straight to the magical valleys of Kashmir where the couple is celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. Vinny and Dheeraj tied the knot on November 16, 2016.

In a picture shared by Vinny, the actress was seen kissing Dheeraj as they both held a piece of snow sculpted in the shape of a heart, expressing their love for each other. The actress also dedicated a heartfelt note to her husband in the caption which read, “Every year more grateful for you. Happy anniversary Husband."

The couple received heartwarming wishes from their fans and fellow television actors. Actress Meera Deosthale’s comment on Vinny’s post read, “Happy anniversary lovebirds.Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Dheeraj Dhoopar. Keep giving us couple goals." Actress Ariah Agarwal and Swati Kapoor also commented on Vinny’s post wishing the couple a happy wedding anniversary.

Reciprocating to Vinny’s post on Instagram, Dheeraj also shared a picture from their Kashmir vacation on the social media platform and dedicated an endearing note to his wife. The snapshots shared by the actor showed Dheeraj lifting Vinny and kissing her amidst snowfall. The caption to the pictures read, “You will always be my forever ! Happy Anniversary love."

Commenting on Dheeraj’s post, television actress Mansi Srivastava wrote, “Happiest anniversary to you two."

Actress Ridhi Dogra also congratulated the couple on completing five years of marriage as she commented, “Happy anniversary my cuties."Actress Nehalaxmi Iyer dubbed the Instagram post shared by Dheeraj as “couple goals" in the comments as she wished them, “Happy Anniversary."

Vinny and Dheeraj first met on the sets of the show Maat Pita Ke Charno Mai Swarg which aired on television in 2009. Since then, the relationship between the two evolved and the couple tied the knot eventually.

