Dheeraj Dhoopar And Wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar Blessed With A Baby Boy

TV star Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Dheeraj announced the arrival of their baby on his official Instagram account and added a hashtag ‘baby Dhoopar’.

Sharing the happy news with his fans and followers, Dheeraj wrote: “We’re filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj." Vinny delivered the baby today, August 10.

Dheeraj and Vinny who have been married for six years now, announced their pregnancy earlier this year. In May, the couple hosted a baby shower which saw the attendance of their family and close friends. Dheeraj’s Kundali Bhagya co-stars, including Shraddha Arya, and Anjum Fakih graced the event with their presence. Others joining the happy occasion were Ruhi Chaturvedi, Abhishek Kapur, Manit Joura, Usha Bachani, Anisha Hinduja, Rishika Nag, Swati Kapoor, Naveen Saini, among others.

Dheeraj, who has quit the popular show Kundali Bhagya, will soon be seen in Saurabh Tewari’s show, Sherdil Shergill. This show will narrate the journey of a bold and ambitious girl Manmeet Shergill (Surbhi Chandna). Manmeet wants to make a name for herself in a male-dominated field of architecture. In her quest to be at the top of architecture, she meets a carefree boy Rajkumar Yadav (Dheeraj). This meeting will culminate in a beautiful love story.

Both actors had travelled to Shimla for shooting the first sequence of Sherdil Shergill. Dheeraj will also be participating in celebrity dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

