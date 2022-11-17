Dheeraj Dhoopar Posts Sweet Note For 'Truly Better Half' Vinny Arora on their Wedding Anniversary

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. On this joyful occasion, the actor shared a beautiful post with Vinny and penned a sweet caption for her, in which he stated that he will always choose Vinny “over and over and over." The duo can be seen looking adorably at each other in the first photo of the post.

“I choose you. And I’ll choose you, over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat! I’ll keep choosing you. Happy wedding anniversary, my truly better half," read his caption.

Vinny also made sure to make the day extra special for Dheeraj Dhoopar. She shared loved-up pictures of themselves and wrote, “6 years ago the man of my dreams made me a promise and boy! Did he keep his word! He provides, protects, guides and above all, loves us like there’s no tomorrow… he’s our shield, our anchor, our world. Happy wedding anniversary husband."

Several celebrities such as Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Anisha Hinduja, Meera Deosthale, Falaq Naazz and Simran Kaur Hundal congratulated the couple and sent them best wishes in the comments section of their posts.

Dheeraj has often mentioned that Vinny was his first co-star and that they fell in love on the set of their serial Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. On the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where he competed as a contestant, he revealed details about the same.

The adorable couple gave birth to a baby boy named Zayn. Earlier, in an interview with the ETimes, the actor said he is still processing the fact that he has become a father. He shared that he has spent very little time with his kid because of his busy work schedule.

