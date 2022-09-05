Dheeraj Dhoopar Says He Feels ‘Guilty’ About Spending Less Time With His Newborn Son

It was just a month ago when Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar announced the arrival of his firstborn on social media. The television actor and his wife Vinny Arora welcomed their son in August but looks like the actor has not been able to spend quality time with the little munchkin. He is currently juggling between fulfilling work commitments and spending time with his son. Dhoopar, who is gearing to essay the main lead in upcoming daily soap Sherdil Shergill, is also a participant in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. During a recent interaction with ETimes, Dheeraj Dhoopar revealed he feels “guilty" about not giving enough time to his child amidst his packed shoot schedule.

Dhoopar stated that he absolutely misses his child when he is away busy shooting. “I wish I had 50 hours in a day. Mere paas joh 24 hours hai, I am just going all out and doing everything that is needed. Be it shooting for Sherdil Shergill, rehearsing for Jhalak or spending time with my baby. But I also believe that God puts pressure on people who he knows will be able to take it," he said.

For Dheeraj, both, making time for his son and work commitments are important aspects of his life and therefore he is currently trying to find the right balance between his responsibilities. “I absolutely miss that I am not with my family and my son because of my schedule these days. Every second I miss them. I feel guilty sometimes that I am not able to spend enough time with my son. I miss him every second," he added.

“I have to juggle between both and I need to work for my family and that’s what I am doing," Dhoopar further said.

While recalling the precious moment when he first embraced his baby, the actor revealed that he teared up and added that it was an unbelievable moment for him. “I was crying when I first held him in my arms. It’s just 15 days and I remember everything very clearly. It is still very fresh in my mind. We were at the hospital and he was brought out of the OT and they gave him in my hand and I was literally crying. I couldn’t believe that he is my son. I am still crying. It is the best feeling and I just hope when he grows up, he is proud of me," Dhoopar told the entertainment portal.

The feeling of being a father hasn’t yet sunk in with him yet due to his busy schedule however, the little time he gets to spend with the baby is absolutely irreplaceable for him. “When I go home, he is sleeping. Whatever time I get to spend with him, I just love it," he explained.

