Dheeraj Dhoopar Says Leaving Kundali Bhagya Was a 'Difficult Decision', Adds He Was 'Very Emotional'

Months after leaving the popular show Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar has said that quitting Ekta Kapoor’s show was a tough decision. In a recent interview, Dheeraj admitted that leaving Kundali Bhagya was ‘difficult’ and added that he was ‘very emotional’. The actor also shared that he spent the best moments of his life on the sets of Kundali Bhagya and went on to say that whatever he is today is only because of that show.

“It was a difficult decision to leave Kundali Bhagya. I was very emotional when I had to leave the show. I am still emotional about Karan Luthra. The character will always be my baby and I have spent the best moments of my life on the sets of Kundali Bhagya," Dheeraj told E-Times.

“Whatever I am today, people should not forget that it is because of Kundali Bhagya. I am not going to forget it ever. It was very difficult but now I have new responsibilities and I have a new character to play and I should focus on that," the actor added.

For the unversed, Dheeraj Dhoopar used to play the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya but he left the show in June this year. He is currently sharing the screen with Surbhi Chandna in Sherdil Shergill. Talking about the same, the 31-year-old actor said, “It’s been great working with Surbhi. We have been friends for two years and it has been a great journey together. It is going to be more fun as we are shooting together daily. Our show’s concept is also about the sweet banter between the two leads. I am happy we have that same chemistry in real life also."

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar is also a participant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 which is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar.

