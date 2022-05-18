Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Wife Vinny Dhoopar Is A Cute Mom-To-Be In These Baby Shower Pics

TV Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar are expecting their first child later this year, in August. On Monday, the lovebirds hosted a baby shower for their family and close friends. Dheeraj’s Kundali Bhagya co-stars, including Shraddha Arya, and Anjum Fakih graced the event with their presence. Others joining the happy occasion were Ruhi Chaturvedi, Abhishek Kapur, Manit Joura, Usha Bachani, Anisha Hinduja, Rishika Nag, Swati Kapoor, Naveen Saini, among others.

Organised at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, Dheeraj and Vinny went for a white-themed party. The couple was twinning in white Indian outfits. The pictures from the intimate baby shower have left us in awe. Dheeraj and Vinny were seen posing with a LED name plate with ‘baby Dhoopar’ written on it. Sharing a bunch of pictures, with her husband, Vinny wrote, “Celebrating Baby Dhoopar."

Adaa Khan, Sudeep Sahir, Rashami Desai, and Smriti Kalra congratulated the couple and sent their best wishes for the new chapter in their lives. Well, looks like their good friend Ridhi Dogra was upset to miss the party. She wrote, “God better have an explanation as to why I’m missing these milestones. looveeeeellyyyy you looking. Be blessed."

Dheeraj’s co-star Shraddha, who looked stunning at the baby shower, also shared a slew of photos from the party. She captioned the post, “Mommy Daddy To be… with Me who’s as happy and thrilled as can be. It’s DD’s Baby on the way! Wish You Both A world Full Of Happiness, Love and Luck! Coming Soooonnn!" Shraddha shared a few snaps with the parents-to-be along with some of her co-stars from Kundali Bhagya. She also dropped some solo clicks and these pictures are too hard to miss.

Dheeraj and Vinny who have been married for six years now, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

